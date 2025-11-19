Samoa qualify for 2027 World Cup to complete 24-team line-up

DUBAI :Samoa qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup by the slimmest of margins as they drew 13-13 with Belgium on Tuesday in the last match of the final qualification tournament, advancing on a single bonus point.

Samoa and Belgium both beat Brazil and Namibia in their earlier games over the last 10 days in Dubai but the Pacific Islanders finished one point ahead of their European rivals with 12 after earning an extra bonus point.

They secured the 24th and last berth at the 2027 finals in Australia, denying Belgium a chance to make their World Cup debut.

Samoa, who had been to all but one of the previous 10 World Cups, were runaway favourites but were made to fight for every inch in the decisive game of the four-team tournament.

Replacement forward Abraham Papali'i scored Samoa's only try with Jacob Umaga adding a conversion and two penalties as they found themselves 6-3 behind at halftime.

Belgium’s points came from a try from Jean-Maurice Decubber and points off the boot of Matias Remue, who kicked over two penalties and a conversion.

Samoa went ahead with a seventh minute penalty from the former England international Umaga but Remue's two penalties gave Belgium the lead at the break.

Samoa finally got themselves back ahead with Papali’i bursting over in the 64th minute after sustained forward pressure with Umaga converting.

The fullback then added a penalty to extend the lead to 13-6 but Belgium fought back with Decubber’s try in the 73rd minute to level the score and set up a dramatic finale as they went in search of the win they needed to secure surprise qualification.

"It wasn’t all pretty but it was a proud effort and we managed to get the ticket to the World Cup,” said Samoa captain Theo McFarland.

“To be fair, Belgium gave it to us all game.”

The Rugby World Cup draw will be made on December 3.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)