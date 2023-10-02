Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Samoa’s Lam to miss England showdown after ban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Samoa’s Lam to miss England showdown after ban

Samoa’s Lam to miss England showdown after ban

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Japan v Samoa - Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - September 28, 2023 Samoa's Ben Lam walks off the pitch after being shown a red card REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

02 Oct 2023 07:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Samoa winger Ben Lam will miss his side's final Rugby World Cup Pool D clash with England in Lille this weekend after he received an effective two-game suspension on Monday.

Lam received a red card for a dangerous tackle on Japan back row Lappies Labuschagne after 48 minutes of Samoa's 28-22 defeat and accepted his actions had been reckless, according to an Independent Judicial Committee on Monday.

The 32-year-old received a 50 per cent reduction of the mid-range six-game sanction, with a further match chalked off if he completes World Rugby’s ‘tackle school’, a coaching intervention programme. He has indicated that he will.

The committee noted Lam’s “admission of foul play and correctness of the red card at the first opportunity, an exemplary disciplinary record, apology to the player and good character”.

Lam misses the must-win game against England, where Samoa still have the slimmest of hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

They must win by 29 points or more and hope the other fixture in the pool between Japan and Argentina ends in a draw without either of the teams grabbing a try-scoring bonus point.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.