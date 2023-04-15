Sampaoli named Flamengo manager after Sevilla sacking

Logo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off First Leg - Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - February 16, 2023 Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo/File Photo

15 Apr 2023 11:26AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2023 11:26AM)
Former Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli has been named the new manager of Flamengo, the Brazilian club announced on Friday, nearly a month after he was sacked by Sevilla.

Flamengo, the Copa Libertadores defending champions, said Sampaoli has signed a deal until December 2024.

The 63-year-old was sacked by Sevilla on March 21 amid fears of relegation from LaLiga.

At Flamengo, Sampaoli will replace Vitor Pereira, who was let go earlier this week.

Sampaoli has previously worked with Brazilian clubs Santos and Atletico Mineiro.

Source: Reuters

