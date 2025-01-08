San Diego Wave name Eidevall as new head coach

NWSL side San Diego Wave announced Jonas Eidevall as their new head coach on Tuesday, months after he resigned as Arsenal Women's manager.

Eidevall led Arsenal to back-to-back Women's League Cup titles in 2023 and 2024 but stepped down in October after a run of disappointing performances.

"This is a club with a clear vision for success, both on and off the field, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this talented team," he said in a statement. "I’m eager to contribute to building a winning legacy here."

The San Diego Wave finished 10th in the regular season standings last year, plummeting from first in 2023, after firing former head coach Casey Stoney in June.

Former U.S. men's national team captain Landon Donovan served as interim head coach.