Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Marseille come from behind to beat Lille 2-1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Marseille come from behind to beat Lille 2-1

Marseille come from behind to beat Lille 2-1
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lille - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 10, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Souleymane Toure in action with Lille's Tiago Djalo, Jonathan Bamba and Gabriel Gudmundsson REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Marseille come from behind to beat Lille 2-1
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lille - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 10, 2022 Lille's Adam Ounas in action with Olympique de Marseille's Souleymane Toure REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Marseille come from behind to beat Lille 2-1
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lille - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 10, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Alexis Sanchez reacts REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Marseille come from behind to beat Lille 2-1
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lille - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 10, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Samuel Gigot celebrates scoring their second goal with Amine Harit and Pape Gueye REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Marseille come from behind to beat Lille 2-1
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lille - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 10, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Cengiz Under in action with Lille's Lucas Chevalier REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
11 Sep 2022 05:20AM (Updated: 11 Sep 2022 05:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MARSEILLE : Olympique Marseille kept a grip on second place in Ligue 1 when goals by Alexis Sanchez and Samuel Gigot earned a 2-1 home win over Lille on Saturday.

Lille took the lead after 11 minutes when Ismaily calmly steered the ball into the net on the rebound after Adam Ounas' shot hit the post.

Marseille equalised in the 25th as an unmarked Sanchez guided the ball into the net with one touch after Cengiz Under found him inside the box.

Samuel Gigot put Marseille ahead on the hour when he scored from Sead Kolasinac's header following a set piece.

The win leaves Marseille level on 19 points with Paris St Germain who are top on goal difference after seven games.

Lille are sixth with 10 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.