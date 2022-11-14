Logo
Sanchez back for Pumas as they ready to face Scotland
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup - Bristol Bears v Stade Francais - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - January 15, 2022 Bristol Bears' Ioan Lloyd in action with Stade Francais' Nicolas Sanchez Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

14 Nov 2022 05:50PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 05:50PM)
EDINBURGH : Argentina have recalled veteran flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez for the last test of their British tour when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, the Argentine Rugby Union said on Monday

Sanchez suffered a calf tear in the opening 20 minutes of Argentina’s 26-18 win over Scotland in the first of the three test series in July and has missed his country’s subsequent 10 internationals.

The 34-year-old Sanchez has won 90 caps for the Pumas since his debut in 2010.

Front rower Francisco Gómez Kodela has dropped out of the squad after starting last Saturday’s 20-13 defeat by Wales in Cardiff. He had only recently returned from surgery on a groin injury

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by William Maclean)

Source: Reuters

