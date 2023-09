Sanchez shines as Argentina set up Japan showdown

NANTES, France : Nicolas Sanchez celebrated his 100th cap in style with a try and a flawless kicking performance as Argentina set up a World Cup Pool D decider against Japan with a brutal 59-5 demolition of Chile on Saturday.

Flyhalf Sanchez scored five and kicked 15 points to become his country's top scorer at a World Cup, adding to tries by Juan Martin Gonzalez (2), Agustin Creevy, MartĂ­n Bogado, Rodrigo Isgro, Ignacio Ruiz and Santiago Carreras to put Argentina in second place on nine points.

Argentina lead third-placed Japan on points difference ahead of their meeting next week with a quarter-final spot at stake while Chile exit the tournament bottom of the group with zero points despite scoring a late try through Tomas Dussaillant.

Pool D leaders England have qualified in top spot.

At Nantes' La Beaujoire stadium, Sanchez, already the team's all-time top scorer with 872 points, put Argentina ahead with an early converted try, diving over after a nice dummy.

He added a penalty before number eight Gonzalez crossed from a maul as did hooker Creevy for the Pumas' third midway through the opening half.

Rodrigo Isgro's yellow card for a high tackle on Rodrigo Fernandez slowed Argentina's progression and no other points were scored before halftime.

Having nothing to lose, Chile came back from the dressing room with a very offensive mindset but were caught cold when Bogado beat Inaki Ayarza's tackle for Argentina's fourth try.

The crowd went wild when Chile's Augusto Bohme touched down after a clever lineout, only for the try to be ruled out for a forward pass.

Argentina were ruthless, Isgro adding another try as he dotted down under the posts before Gonzalez claimed a double.

Dussaillant finally put Chile on the scoreboard to send their many fans wild, but they faced a brutal backlash as Ruiz and Carreras crossed to complete Argentina's crushing win.

