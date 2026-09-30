Sanchez, Swanson return to US squad for Spain friendlies

NEW YORK, Sept 29 : NWSL leading scorer Ashley Sanchez returned to the US women's national team squad on Tuesday after a long absence while veteran Mallory Swanson was included following maternity leave for two friendlies against Spain.

The Olympic champions face the world's top-ranked team next month as they build towards qualifying for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

"They are looking forward at least to the Spain games to test ourselves against the very best," said coach Emma Hayes. "We're getting to the business end of what we need to do."

Sanchez, who received her first senior call-up a decade ago, has not played a game for the US for two years.

She was part of the squad for the 2023 World Cup but did not play and was omitted from the roster for the Paris Olympics.

She has forced her way back into contention this year after equalling the NWSL single-season scoring record with 20 goals in 26 matches for the North Carolina Courage.

"It's been a big step up for her, and I think her stage of her career I'm sure she doesn't want to waste the opportunities that are in front of her," said Hayes.

"I'm happy to see her fulfilling her potential. And now it's about the step up to the senior level."

Swanson, who has not played for the US since the Paris Olympic final, returns after giving birth to her daughter late last year.

Hayes urged reporters not to read too much into the experienced forward being listed as a midfielder.

"My job is to get Mallory Swanson to the best available level by the time we reach the biggest games," said Hayes.

The goalkeeper position remains a big question mark since Alyssa Naeher stepped aside and Seattle Reign's Claudia Dickey will get another chance to stake her claim as first choice, with credible competition nipping at her heels.

"I think Claudia leads the way," said Hayes, who also called up Bay FC's Jordan Silkowitz and Manchester United's Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman is also in the squad and could play at her home ground, Audi Field, in the opening friendly on October 10.

Captain Lindsey Heaps was included after returning from a successful spell with OL Lyonnes earlier this year to help launch NWSL expansion team Denver Summit in her home state.

The teams meet again in Chester, Pennsylvania on October 13.