Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sancho future in his own hands, says Ten Hag
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sancho future in his own hands, says Ten Hag

Sancho future in his own hands, says Ten Hag

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leeds United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 8, 2023 Manchester United's Jadon Sancho reacts after the match REUTERS/Peter Powell

09 Feb 2023 08:30AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 08:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said forward Jadon Sancho's future was in his "own hands" after conceding the England international underwent a difficult period before getting back among the goals against Leeds United on Wednesday.

Sancho's first goal since September earned United a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, after the home side had been trailing 2-0 until the 62nd minute.

The 22-year-old was playing for only the second time after a prolonged absence for his physical and mental wellbeing, but proved he could still play a big part this season with the crucial leveller.

"I am really happy he is (heading) in the right direction," Ten Hag said. "I hope he can keep his momentum going and I am sure it will strengthen him and motivate him even more. He is a brilliant footballer and if he can invest in the right levels he can be outstanding.

"We now have a team that can play in the opponents' half, he likes that, he can play in tight areas. It is in his own hands and so if he wants, he can do, and in this team, it is great to play...

"It is clear it is a difficult period but I am pleased and proud he did it so I will back him, the coaches will, and the team, but finally he has to do it himself."

Ten Hag was however frustrated that his side could not extend their home winning streak to 14 games in all competitions.

"I have mixed feelings," he added. "If you are 2-0 down, it may be wrong to be disappointed, but on the other hand you have to win this game when you see on the pitch the two teams and if you create so many chances.

"But if you start each half the way we did, it is unacceptable."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.