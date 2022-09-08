Logo
Sane dazzles as slick Bayern outclass Inter
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Inter Milan v Bayern Munich - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 7, 2022 Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane scores their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Sane dazzles as slick Bayern outclass Inter
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Inter Milan v Bayern Munich - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 7, 2022 Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
08 Sep 2022 05:11AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2022 05:11AM)
MILAN : Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane scored one goal and forced an own goal by Inter Milan as they beat the Italian side 2-0 away in their Champions League Group C opener on Wednesday.

Germany international Sane superbly controlled a pinpoint Joshua Kimmich cross before rounding Inter keeper Andre Onana, who was making his debut for the club, to give Bayern the lead in the 25th minute.

Sane also deserves credit for their second goal after dismantling the Inter defence with a lightning-quick double one-two with Kingsley Coman in the 66th before his shot was turned into the net by Inter captain Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Bayern, who bounced back following two consecutive draws in the Bundesliga, host Barcelona next week, while Inter, who have now lost their last two matches following their derby defeat by AC Milan on Saturday, take on Viktoria Plzen in the other group match.

The German champions shot out of the blocks and would have taken an early lead were it not for Onana who denied Thomas Mueller twice as well as Kimmich.

But he was beaten by Sane's first touch and clinical finish as Bayern took a deserved lead.

Cameroon international Onana, who replaced Samir Handanovic, came to the rescue once more in the 37th minute, punching an Alphonso Davies wide before Marcel Sabitzer's rebound whizzed just wide.

The hosts recovered after the break and both Edin Dzeko and D'Ambrosio had chances but Bayern's win never looked in doubt after they added another through D'Ambrosio's own goal.

Inter's frustration was complete when Joaquin Correa benefited from a Bayern mistake but his shot, with only Neuer to beat, narrowly missed the target seven minutes from time.

Source: Reuters

