Sport

Santos and Gyokeres lead Sporting to 2-0 win at Sturm Graz
Santos and Gyokeres lead Sporting to 2-0 win at Sturm Graz

Soccer Football - Champions League - SK Sturm Graz v Sporting CP - Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria - October 22, 2024 Sporting CP's Nuno Santos celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Soccer Football - Champions League - SK Sturm Graz v Sporting CP - Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria - October 22, 2024 Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres in action with SK Sturm Graz's Dimitri Lavalee REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Soccer Football - Champions League - SK Sturm Graz v Sporting CP - Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria - October 22, 2024 Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres and Hidemasa Morita in action with SK Sturm Graz's Dimitri Lavalee REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Soccer Football - Champions League - SK Sturm Graz v Sporting CP - Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria - October 22, 2024 Sporting CP players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Soccer Football - Champions League - SK Sturm Graz v Sporting CP - Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria - October 22, 2024 Sporting CP fans celebrate after the match REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
23 Oct 2024 05:07AM
KLAGENFURT, Austria : Nuno Santos and Viktor Gyokeres scored goals in either half as a dominant Sporting eased to a 2-0 away victory over Sturm Graz in their Champions League clash at the Woerthersee Stadium on Tuesday.

Sporting maintain their unbeaten start to the league phase, with seven points from their opening three games, but for the Austrians it was a third successive defeat with a trip to Borussia Dortmund next up on Nov. 5.

The visitors opened the scoring midway through the first half when Geny Catamo embarked on an excellent run on the right wing. His low cross was missed by Gyokeres but turned in by Santos.

Home goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen will feel he should have kept the ball out with a poor attempt at a stop, but there was little he could do about the second goal for the visitors.

The powerful Gyokeres was released down the left flank and he brushed aside his defender before showing great composure to place the ball past Scherpen.

Sporting have won 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions, with the only blemish a 1-1 draw at PSV Eindhoven. They host Manchester City in their next Champions League fixture, also on Nov. 5.

Source: Reuters

