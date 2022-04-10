Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Santos hold Fluminense 0-0 in Serie A opener
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Santos hold Fluminense 0-0 in Serie A opener

Santos hold Fluminense 0-0 in Serie A opener
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Santos - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - April 9, 2022 Fluminense's Fred in action with Santos' Eduardo Gabriel REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Santos hold Fluminense 0-0 in Serie A opener
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Santos - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - April 9, 2022 Santos' Marcos Leonardo REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Santos hold Fluminense 0-0 in Serie A opener
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Santos - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - April 9, 2022 Santos' Jobson in action with Fluminense's Manoel REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Santos hold Fluminense 0-0 in Serie A opener
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Santos - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - April 9, 2022 Santos' Maicon reacts REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Santos hold Fluminense 0-0 in Serie A opener
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Santos - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - April 9, 2022 Santos coach Fabian Bustos
10 Apr 2022 05:48AM (Updated: 10 Apr 2022 05:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO : Fluminense and Santos kicked off the 2022 Brazilian Serie A season on Saturday with a 0-0 draw at the Maracana stadium.

Fluminense, who last week won the Rio de Janeiro state championship, had more of the game but they could not find a way past a stuffy Santos team and in-form goalkeeper Joao Paulo.

Fluminense had 17 shots on goal, compared to Santos' three, with former Brazil striker Fred coming closest for the home side with a shot that hit the woodwork six minutes before the final whistle.

Almost 23,000 fans watched the game.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us