Sao Jose forward Micael sent off before kick-off after urinating next to bench

July 21 : Brazilian club Sao Jose had their forward Micael sent off before their Copa Paulista (Sao Paulo State Cup) match with Sao Caetano after the referee said the player had urinated next to the substitutes' bench.

Referee Gustavo Holanda Souza paid no heed to the bewildered Sao Jose players' pleas as he gave Micael his marching orders just before kick-off on Monday.

"Sent off for leaving the field of play to urinate next to his team’s bench before the start of the match," the referee wrote in his official match report.

Since Micael, a player on loan from Sport Recife, was sent off before the match, Sao Jose were allowed to substitute him with Tche Tche and start with 11 players.

Tche Tche scored Sao Jose's first goal as they went on to win 2-1.