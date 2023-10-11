Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sapporo gives up 2030 bid, says it will consider hosting later Games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sapporo gives up 2030 bid, says it will consider hosting later Games

Sapporo gives up 2030 bid, says it will consider hosting later Games

FILE PHOTO-Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

11 Oct 2023 04:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's northern city of Sapporo has abandoned its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and will consider hosting the Games in 2034 or later, its mayor said on Wednesday, in the fallout of bribery and bid-rigging scandals linked to the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The mayor, Katsuhiro Akimoto made the announcement at a press conference alongside Yasuhiro Yamashita, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC).

Venues vying to hold the 2030 Games include Salt Lake City in the United States, Sweden, Switzerland and France.

Sapporo and the JOC had suspended active promotion of the city's bid amid a widening corruption scandal over the Tokyo Games.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.