From football to cricket, coach to teammate: A tale of two Singapore SEA Games athletes

"From the start, I knew that these players had potential and I knew one day they would be part of the national set-up," said Ernie, who has coached Dhaniyah since she was seven.

"I feel proud that they are my teammates, and I hope that can (earn) more caps, and create more history for Singapore."

While some of her former charges may have found it "weird" to share the field with their coach in the beginning, the awkwardness is long gone.

"I told them: 'Forget it, we are teammates right now. You don't need to call me coach,'" she said. "You can call me by my name!"

"I was in disbelief at first as it is surreal to play alongside your mentor and someone who you had looked up to," added Farhanah. "At first, I was uncertain how to address her, but I have gotten over that and got accustomed to having her as my teammate."

And it will be a special feeling heading to the Games with them, added Ernie.

"I coached them from when they were very young, and now I see them in my team. And (to) see how mature they are right now, and being able to play for the first team, that makes me really proud," she added.

This is a sentiment Dhaniyah shares. "It gave me a sense of accomplishment to be playing alongside the same person who once coached and guided me, allowing for my current success in football."

CATALYSTS FOR RENEWAL

Both Merican and Ernie are, in their own ways, catalysts for the growth and renewal of their respective sports. In the case of Ernie, she hopes to introduce the sport to more girls in Singapore.

"Parents will approach me and ask how the national programme for the youth is like, if they can get to know more, if they can send their kids (to these programmes).

"No matter what, I will help them, because we need to grow, (have) more girls playing football. I'm happy to help anyone start football."

And while the interest and participation in women's football has grown over the years, more can still be done, said Ernie.

"It has grown a lot compared to the past. But what can be better is for more schools in Singapore, primary schools especially, to have football as a CCA (co-curricular activity) for girls."

Her next mission is to encourage more players from the national team to play abroad, added Ernie, who had stints playing in Japan and Malaysia.