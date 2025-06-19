Sarabia to join Qatar Stars League club Al-Arabi after leaving Wolves

Spanish international Pablo Sarabia has joined Al-Arabi on a two-year deal, the Qatar Stars League club said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old will join Al-Arabi after his contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers expires at the end of June.

“Pablo Sarabia will depart Wolves this summer following the conclusion of his contract and does so with a great feeling of fulfilment,” Wanderers said last month.

He previously played for Real Madrid, Getafe and Sevilla before moving from Paris St Germain to Wolves in January 2023.