Sarabia to join Qatar Stars League club Al-Arabi after leaving Wolves
Sarabia to join Qatar Stars League club Al-Arabi after leaving Wolves

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 20, 2025, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pablo Sarabia celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

19 Jun 2025 04:58AM
Spanish international Pablo Sarabia has joined Al-Arabi on a two-year deal, the Qatar Stars League club said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old will join Al-Arabi after his contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers expires at the end of June.

“Pablo Sarabia will depart Wolves this summer following the conclusion of his contract and does so with a great feeling of fulfilment,” Wanderers said last month.

He previously played for Real Madrid, Getafe and Sevilla before moving from Paris St Germain to Wolves in January 2023.

Source: Reuters
