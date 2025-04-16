Saracens v Gloucester to kick off segregated fans plan

LONDON :Premiership Rugby's experiment with soccer-style fan segregation featuring designated away supporter zones will get its first outing this weekend at Saracens' StoneX Stadium, with the plan all about atmosphere generation rather than safety concerns.

Visiting Gloucester's famously vocal supporters will create a miniature version of their beloved "Shed" terrace in what could be a tense match in the battle for a top-four finish and a playoff place at a ground hardly renowned for its raucous atmosphere.

Leicester Tigers will stage the second trial when Harlequins visit Welford Road on April 26 with a dedicated section for travelling Quins supporters expected to amplify the atmosphere during the Round 15 clash.

"The opportunity to trial these away zones during the run-in is a progressive step for rugby and I'd like to extend a huge thank you to the clubs involved in facilitating these trials," said Rob Calder, Chief Growth Officer at Premiership Rugby.

Calder was quick to reassure traditionalists that rugby's famed fan integration is not under threat.

"Home and away fans sitting together, sharing a drink and chatting about the game is a great tradition of our sport and there is no desire to change that," he said.

"This project is about providing an additional ticketing option to travelling supporters.

"We've also listened to our players who say that they thrive on the noise and energy that a vocal cluster of away support can bring. We're excited to see how these trials impact the matchday experience and atmosphere both inside the stadium and on-screen."

Harlequins CEO Laurie Dalrymple highlighted how concentrated fan support had already proven valuable for his club in European competition.

"We are incredibly proud of our passionate away support and are thrilled to be a part of this trial as we constantly strive to improve the matchday experience for our fans – both home and away," he said.

"Our Champions Cup quarter-final victory in Bordeaux last season was a special day that will live long in the memory, and the incredible energy that our travelling cluster of fans produced on the day was central to a famous win on the road."