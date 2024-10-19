Sarfaraz falls after ton, Pant misses out as India reach 438-6 at tea

BENGALURU :Sarfaraz Khan dazzled under the lights to score his maiden test century while Rishabh Pant blasted 99 as India powered to 438-6 at tea on the fourth day of the rain-interrupted series opener on Saturday, building up a slender lead of 82 runs.

Resuming on 231-3, India made light of overcast conditions as Sarfaraz rose to the challenge, taking on New Zealand's fast bowlers with his innovative brand of batting for a blistering 150 while Pant was dismissed shortly before the break.

The duo put on 177 for the fourth wicket, their momentum briefly halted by a spell of rain in the morning, and they wore down the bowlers in bright afternoon sunshine to spark hopes of a spectacular comeback victory.

Sarfaraz perished playing a tired shot against Tim Southee while Pant was bowled out by William O'Rourke, with new batsman Ravindra Jadeja batting on four after KL Rahul departed for 12 on the last ball before tea to dampen the spirits of home fans.

India started the day looking to avoid a first home defeat by New Zealand since 1988 after the Black Caps had boosted their chances by rattling the hosts with 402 in their first innings for a lead of 356 thanks to Rachin Ravindra's ton.

Sarfaraz's knock was marked by cuts behind the wicketkeeper but it was a thunderous backfoot drive for four that brought him his century and he celebrated like the final sprinter in a gold medal-winning relay team with a lap around the infield.

It was sweet revenge for the Mumbaikar, who was among five players to be dismissed for a duck as India were bowled out for their worst home total of 46 in the first innings after the opening day's play was washed out.

New Zealand earlier missed a big opportunity to have Pant run out after a mix-up between the batsmen, as wicketkeeper Tom Blundell left his line to intercept a throw from the deep when he should have stayed rooted to the stumps.

Pant, who was unable to keep wickets midway through the New Zealand innings with a knee injury, rode his luck and brought up his half-century with a boundary.

He returned after the lengthy rain interruption, smashed Ravindra for a huge six to take India to 350 runs and charged down the wicket to hit O'Rourke for a boundary moments before the hosts wiped out the deficit.

Sarfaraz milked runs and helped India to pass 400 runs before departing but Pant continued the carnage with some meaty shots including an audacious six off Southee, only to fall when he played one on to his stumps against the run of play.