Sport

Sargent replaces Wright for US, Iran's Beiranvand back in goal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Iran v United States - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Iran and United States players walk onto the pitch before the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Iran v United States - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 29, 2022 United States players on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Iran v United States - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Teams and match officials line up before the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Iran v United States - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Iran players on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
30 Nov 2022 01:52AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 03:07AM)
DOHA : U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter recalled Josh Sargent to his starting lineup for Tuesday's Group B showdown against Iran, who were boosted by the return of first-choice goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after his recovery from concussion.

Sargent, who started the Americans' opener against Wales, was dropped for Friday's match against England but has regained his spot from Haji Wright up front, while centre back Cameron Carter-Vickers replaces Walker Zimmerman.

Beiranvand was the only change to the Iran side that stunned Wales 2-0 after the concussion and broken nose he sustained against England last week.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz kept faith up front in Sardar Azmoun for a second straight match, with the forward having not started in their opener, as well as Ramin Rezaeian, scorer of one of Iran's two late goals against Wales.

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Sardar Azmoun, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ramin Rezaeian

United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent

Source: Reuters

