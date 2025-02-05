Sassi strike boosts Al-Gharafa's Asian Champions League prospects

Qatar's Al-Gharafa secured a 1-0 victory over Pakhtakor in Doha on Tuesday to edge closer to a place in the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League Elite as former champions Al-Hilal thrashed Persepolis 4-1 in Riyadh.

Ferjani Sassi scored six minutes before halftime to earn Al-Gharafa a win that takes Pedro Martins' side up to seventh in the 12-team standings with one round remaining.

The top eight in both west and east Asia qualify for the round of 16.

Persepolis' hopes, meanwhile, suffered a blow as their heavy defeat to the current Saudi Pro League champions saw them drop out of the qualification berths.

Ismail Kartal's side now sit in ninth, behind compatriots Esteghlal on goal difference ahead of their meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Tehran on Feb. 17.

Malcom opened the scoring for Al-Hilal, who have already secured their place in the next round, with a solo effort 10 minutes into the game at the Kingdom Arena.

The former Barcelona winger picked up possession inside his own half and, with the Persepolis defence backing off, Malcom drove deep into the visitors' territory before sidestepping a pair of defenders and scoring via the inside of the post.

Joao Cancelo added the second 15 minutes later when he was granted the space to smash a low right-foot drive into the bottom corner after a weak attempted save by Alexis Guendouz.

Salem Al-Dawsari rounded Guendouz to score from a tight angle seven minutes before halftime to net Al-Hilal's third and, in injury time, the captain struck from distance to claim the fourth. Giorgi Gvelesiani scored a late penalty for Persepolis.

The win kept Al-Hilal in first place in the standings, ahead of compatriots Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr with Qatar's Al-Sadd in fourth and Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates in fifth. All five have already qualified for March's last 16.