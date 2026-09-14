Sassuolo beat Juventus 3-2 after late drama, Napoli return to winning ways

Sept 13 : Juventus suffered a 3-2 defeat following a frantic finish at Sassuolo on Sunday, while Napoli snapped a three-match losing run with a 1-0 home win over Bologna as both sides continued their inconsistent starts to the Serie A season.

Juventus have started the season in disappointing fashion, picking up seven points from four matches to sit eighth in the table, while Napoli are 10th with six points.

After a largely uneventful first hour, Sassuolo broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when Nemanja Matic slipped a precise pass into the area for Sebastiano Esposito, who finished with a slick one-touch stroke.

Juventus levelled in the 82nd minute after Sassuolo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric misjudged a cross, allowing Edon Zhegrova to tap into an empty net.

The hosts thought they had sealed victory in the 89th minute when Darryl Bakola teed up Kieron Bowie, who curled a first-time effort into the corner.

Zhegrova looked to have rescued a point for Juventus when he fired home from the edge of the area in stoppage time to complete his brace, but Sassuolo had the final say.

Four minutes into stoppage time, Vasilije Adzic controlled a deep cross and curled in a superb finish into the far corner to seal victory for Sassuolo with virtually the last kick of the game.

NAPOLI BREAK LOSING STREAK

Napoli ended their recent slump as Stanislav Lobotka turned in a second-half winner to secure all three points at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Massimiliano Allegri's side entered the clash under pressure following consecutive league defeats to Como and Inter Milan, as well as a midweek Champions League loss to Arsenal.

Napoli dominated possession early on, but Bologna thought they had taken the lead in the seventh minute when Arthur Theate headed home. The effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Lobotka eventually broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, scoring the game's only goal to hand Napoli all three points.

Napoli secured the points despite an ongoing injury crisis, with key figures Scott McTominay, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and goalkeeper Alex Meret among those sidelined.

Further concern arose late in the match when midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off, though Allegri quickly played down fears of a serious setback.

"He expended a lot of energy, it was cramp," Allegri told reporters.

"Today the game was wanted and won with anger, something that was missing in recent matches. There we were too superficial, even though we did some good things."