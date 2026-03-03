Satriano volley stuns Real Madrid as Getafe shake up LaLiga title race

MADRID, March 2 : Martin Satriano's superb first-half volley earned Getafe a shock 1-0 victory at Real Madrid in LaLiga on Monday, a result that left leaders Barcelona four points clear at the top of the standings.

Real dominated possession from kickoff and controlled the game but failed to turn pressure into goals, squandering several chances in an ill-tempered contest.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side were left exposed in the 39th minute when a half-cleared cross dropped invitingly on the edge of the box and Satriano struck a fierce volley into the top left corner with Getafe's only shot on target.

Frustration boiled over in stoppage time when substitute Franco Mastantuono was shown a straight red card for dissent, while Adrian Liso was sent off for the visitors. Barcelona lead the standings on 64 points, with Real second on 60. Getafe are 11th with 32 points.