:Sauber announced the signing of Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto on Wednesday to complete the future Audi Formula One team's driver line-up for 2025.

The Swiss-based team had earlier announced the departure of Finland's Valtteri Bottas and Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu at the end of the season.

Sauber, who become Audi in 2026, announced in April that German driver Nico Hulkenberg - currently at Haas - will race for them next season.