Saudi Arabia to allow sports fans to attend full-capacity events
Fans inside the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh before a match. (Photo: Reuters/Ahmed Yosri)

17 Oct 2021 07:19AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2021 07:31AM)
Saudi Arabia's sports fans will be allowed to attend full-capacity events at all stadiums and other sports facilities starting on Sunday (Oct 17), the country's ministry of sports announced in a statement on Saturday.

Stadiums and other sports facilities will limit entry to fans who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the kingdom, the ministry said.

On Friday, the interior ministry said Saudi Arabia would ease COVID-19 curbs beginning on Sunday, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in the daily number of infections and what it characterized as a considerable development in vaccinations.

Source: Reuters/ad

