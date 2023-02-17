Logo
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United: Telegraph
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2022 General view of the corner flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

17 Feb 2023 02:47AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 02:53AM)
Saudi Arabia has submitted a bid for British soccer club Manchester United PLC ahead of Friday's deadline, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Multiple private groups in Riyadh have made formal inquiries, the report added.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a life-long supporter of the club and founder of chemicals firm INEOS, is a likely bidder, along with U.S. private equity firms and possibly Qatari investors, sources told Reuters.

A deal for the record 13-times English Premier League winners will likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the US$5.2 billion - including debt and investments - paid for Chelsea, the sources added.

Manchester United is the fourth richest soccer club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte.

A small portion of Manchester United shares is listed in the United States with a market capitalization of more than US$4 billion, as of Wednesday's close.

The club declined to comment on the matter.

Source: Reuters

