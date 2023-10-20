Logo
Saudi Arabia should bid for 2035 Women's World Cup: Staab
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 General view of a pyrotechnic display pictured from outside the stadium after the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed /File Photo

20 Oct 2023 02:40AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2023 03:13AM)
LONDON: Saudi Arabia should bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2035, the country's technical director of women's football Monika Staab said on Thursday.

Staab, 64, was the first coach of the Saudi women's team when it was formed in 2021. The Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) has said its aim is to qualify for a Women's World Cup within 10 years.

Saudi Arabia is also bidding to host the men's World Cup in 2034.

"I told (the sport's administrators) it takes time to go to the World Cup. I know they want to host the men's World Cup - why not host the Women's World Cup in 2035?" Staab told the Leaders sports business conference in London.

"We're now getting a team ready to be at least competing at that level."

Source: Reuters

