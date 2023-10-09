Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host 2034 World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host 2034 World Cup

Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host 2034 World Cup

Soccer Football - FIFA Virtual Council Meeting - Zurich, Switzerland - October 4, 2023 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the meeting FIFA/Handout via REUTERS

09 Oct 2023 07:11PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Saudi Arabia announced it took the second step to bid for 2034 World Cup by submitting a letter of intent to host the event to world soccer governing body FIFA on Monday.

"Last week we announced our ambitions to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and this official submission continues our journey to make the dreams of our people a reality," Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation SAFF said in a statement.

"We are extremely committed to presenting the most competitive bid possible that will also help unite the world through football," he added.

SAFF said that once they declared their intention on Wednesday to bid for the tournament, "over 70 FIFA Member Associations from across different continents have publicly pledged their support for the Kingdom."

Last week, FIFA named Morocco, Spain and Portugal as hosts of the 2030 World Cup, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting the opening matches to mark the tournament's centenary.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.