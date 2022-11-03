Logo
Saudi Arabia at the World Cup
Saudi Arabia at the World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Asian Qualifiers - Group B - Saudi Arabia v Australia - King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 29, 2022 Saudi Arabia's Ali Al-Hassan and Ameen Al-Bukhari celebrate after the match REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

03 Nov 2022 10:17AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 10:17AM)
Following is a statbox on Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.

FIFA Ranking: 49 (Oct 6)

Odds: 500-1

Previous tournaments:

Saudi Arabia return for a second consecutive appearance at the World Cup and their sixth in total, still looking to match or surpass the achievements on their debut. In the United States in 1994, the Gulf state advanced to the last 16 having defeated Morocco and Belgium, the second win coming thanks to Saeed Al Owairan's slaloming individual goal.

How they qualified

Herve Renard's side topped Group B of the final round of Asia's preliminaries to book their spot at the World Cup, finishing one point clear of Japan. Four wins in their first four games - including a 1-0 victory over the Japanese - set the Saudis on the way to Qatar despite a dip in form in the latter stages of qualifying.

Form guide

The Saudis have won just one of their most recent friendly games, losing 1-0 against Colombia and Venezuela before sharing 0-0 draws with Ecuador and the U.S. in September. They defeated North Macedonia 1-0 in late October before drawing with Albania and Honduras.

Source: Reuters

