Sport

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal reappoint Jorge Jesus as coach
Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal reappoint Jorge Jesus as coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Fenerbahce v Sevilla - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - March 16, 2023 Fenerbahce coach Jorge Jesus reacts REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

02 Jul 2023 06:44AM
Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have reappointed Portuguese Jorge Jesus as their coach on a one-year deal, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday.

Former Benfica manager Jesus, who arrived in Riyadh from Turkey's Fenerbahce, previously managed Al-Hilal in 2018-19 when he led them to a Saudi Super Cup win over rivals Al-Ittihad in his first game in charge.

In the 2022-23 season he won the Turkish Cup, leading Fenerbahce to their first trophy in nine years. They finished second in the Turkish Super League.

The 68-year-old has replaced Ramon Diaz who said goodbye to the Al-Hilal players in mid-May before travelling to Argentina for personal reasons. His contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

Al-Hilal finished third in the 2022-23 league standings behind champions Al-Ittihad and runners-up Al-Nassr.

They signed Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea on Sunday until 2026 after Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves joined the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year deal for a reported 55 million euros ($60.01 million).

($1 = 0.9166 euros)

Source: Reuters

