Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal sign Brazilian Malcom

Brazilian winger Malcom has joined Al-Hilal from Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Wednesday.

"Welcome Malcom," Al-Hilal posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Financial details were not disclosed although last week Zenit's CEO Alexandr Medvedev told RIA Novosti that Al-Hilal would pay €60 million (US$66.38 million) for the transfer.

The 26-year-old is the Al-Hilal's fourth signing this summer after Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Brazilian winger, who joined Zenit in 2019 from Barcelona, was the Russian Premier League's top scorer last season with 23 goals as his club won the title.

Several high-profile players have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. Al Hilal also sought to sign Lionel Messi, with the Argentine great ultimately deciding to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

Al Hilal are the most decorated club in Saudi Arabia and Asia having won 66 trophies and hold the record for league and Asian Champions titles with 18 and four respectively.

Boosting the squad is a priority for the Riyadh-based club, who have lost their league and Champions League crowns.