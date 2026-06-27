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Saudi Arabia's failure to create chances sealed fate, coach says
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Saudi Arabia's failure to create chances sealed fate, coach says

Saudi Arabia's failure to create chances sealed fate, coach says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Saudi Arabia's Ali Lajami looks dejected after the match as Saudi Arabia are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Phil Noble
Saudi Arabia's failure to create chances sealed fate, coach says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Al-Amri reacts during the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Saudi Arabia's failure to create chances sealed fate, coach says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Cape Verde's Garry Rodrigues in action with Saudi Arabia's Moteb Al-Harbi REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
27 Jun 2026 11:22AM
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HOUSTON, June 26 : Saudi Arabia's inability to hold the ball and create attacking chances doomed the team in a goalless draw with Cape Verde at Houston Stadium on Friday in their final World Cup Group H match, coach Georgios Donis said.

• "We were very poor in creating actions. One cannot win a game this way," he said.

• He added that Saudi Arabia had problems putting pressure on Cape Verde's backline aside from a short period of time in the second half.

• "Our line of attack was not doing well. Our greatest problem today was creation and this was self evident."

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• Donis praised his players, saying the World Cup journey was a good experience but he would need to reassess the performance down the road.

• "It was not what we wanted because when playing in such a match against a team more or less the same level of us our level was not good. This gives cause for concern," he said.

• "The journey was good and I would like to thank the players."

Source: Reuters
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