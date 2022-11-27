Saudi Arabia's injured Al-Faraj out of the World Cup

Al RAYYAN, Qatar : Injured Saudi Arabia captain Salman Al-Faraj is out of the World Cup after coach Herve Renard agreed to let him leave the camp, the Saudi Football Association said on Sunday.

Al-Faraj was injured at the end of the first half of the historic 2-1 victory over Argentina in Saudi Arabia's first match in the tournament on Tuesday.

He left the stadium on crutches, with an apparent leg injury, and Renard said he did not expect him to participate in any more matches at the finals.

"Herve Renard has given team captain Salman Al-Faraj his permission to officially leave the Green Falcons' camp following the medical team's assessment that he will no longer be fit to play," the national federation said in a statement on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia, who lost 2-0 to Poland on Saturday, are equal with Argentina on three points while Poland top the group with four and Mexico are last with one point.

Saudi Arabia need to beat Mexico in the last match in the group on Wednesday to ensure qualification for the last 16, regardless of the outcome of the match between Poland and Argentina.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)