Saudi Champions Al-Ittihad sack coach Blanc
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Ahli v Al Ittihad - King Abdullah Sport City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - April 5, 2025 Al Ittihad coach Laurent Blanc REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

28 Sep 2025 07:02AM
Al-Ittihad have sacked manager Laurent Blanc, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday following their 2-0 defeat against Al-Nassr a day earlier.

"Al-Ittihad announces the termination of its contractual relationship with the first team's head coach Mr Laurent Blanc and his coaching staff," the club said on X.

Al-Ittihad added that they were also looking for "new technical staff that matches the club’s ambitions".

Blanc took charge of Al-Ittihad in July last year and led the team to a domestic double, winning both the league title and the King's Cup.

However, the team began the new season by exiting the Saudi Super Cup in the semi-finals following a loss to Al-Nassr, before suffering a second defeat to the Riyadh-based side in the league on Friday. They are third in the standings, three points behind Al-Nassr.

Source: Reuters
