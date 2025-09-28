Saudi Champions Al-Ittihad sack coach Blanc

Al-Ittihad have sacked manager Laurent Blanc, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday following their 2-0 defeat against Al-Nassr a day earlier.

"Al-Ittihad announces the termination of its contractual relationship with the first team's head coach Mr Laurent Blanc and his coaching staff," the club said on X.

Al-Ittihad added that they were also looking for "new technical staff that matches the club’s ambitions".

Blanc took charge of Al-Ittihad in July last year and led the team to a domestic double, winning both the league title and the King's Cup.

However, the team began the new season by exiting the Saudi Super Cup in the semi-finals following a loss to Al-Nassr, before suffering a second defeat to the Riyadh-based side in the league on Friday. They are third in the standings, three points behind Al-Nassr.