Sport

Saudi Champions Al-Ittihad sign Jota from Celtic
Saudi Champions Al-Ittihad sign Jota from Celtic

Soccer Football - Scottish Cup Final - Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - June 3, 2023 Celtic's Jota celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

04 Jul 2023 05:54AM
Celtic winger Jota has joined Al-Ittihad on a three-year contract, the Saudi Pro League champions announced on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed but Scottish media reported the transfer fee was 25 million pounds ($31.73 million).

Al-Ittihad announced the deal by publishing an animated video of coach Nuno Espirito Santo watching Jota's goals.

"We want to conquer the world," the former Wolverhampton Wanderers coach said in the video with the FIFA Club World Cup in the background.

Al-Ittihad will participate in the Club World Cup which will be held in Jeddah in December as champions of the host country's league.

Jota, 24, becomes Al-Ittihad's third signing after Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

The former Benfica forward scored 28 goals and made 26 assists in 83 games after moving to the Scottish champions in 2021.

The Saudi Pro league has become an attractive destination for Europe-based players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January.

Last month, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75 per cent of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25 per cent of each.

Source: Reuters

