Sport

Saudi govt would support any Saudi bid for Manchester United, Liverpool - sports minister
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Manchester United visit the Friends Arena ahead of the the Europa League Final - Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden - 23/5/17 General view of the Manchester United logo ahead of the Europa League final Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Anfield General Views - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 13, 2020 General view of the Liverpool logo on Anfield Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 22, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
25 Nov 2022 07:00PM (Updated: 25 Nov 2022 07:00PM)
Saudi Arabia's sports minister said his country's government would support any Saudi private sector bids to buy Premier League sides Manchester United and Liverpool.

Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they consider "strategic alternatives".

"It's the most-watched league in Saudi and the region, and you have a lot of fans of the Premier League," Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal told the BBC.

"We will definitely support it if any [Saudi] private sector comes in, because we know that's going to reflect positively on sports within the kingdom.

"But if there's an investor willing to do so and the numbers add up, why not?"

Premier League side Newcastle United have Saudi Arabian owners after their October 2021 takeover by a consortium which includes the nation's Public Investment Fund.

Source: Reuters

