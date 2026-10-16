Saudi organisers say 2027 Asian Cup preparations remain on schedule

Oct 16 : Preparations for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia remain on schedule, the tournament's local organising committee said on Friday, despite uncertainty over sporting events in the kingdom following recent attacks.

A strike on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

"Preparations across all organisational and operational areas are progressing according to the approved schedule, including work on venues, facilities and supporting services," the organising committee said, adding that the tournament remains on track to be held from January 7 to February 5, 2027.

Earlier this week, Asian Football Confederation President Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said the confederation was in "no hurry" to decide whether the tournament needed to be postponed.