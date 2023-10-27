Logo
Sport

Saudi side Al-Qadsiah part ways with manager Robbie Fowler
Saudi side Al-Qadsiah part ways with manager Robbie Fowler

Saudi Arabian second-tier club Al-Qadsiah have parted ways with Robbie Fowler just four months after appointing him as manager. (File photo: Reuters/Craig Brough)
27 Oct 2023 03:01PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2023 05:32PM)
Saudi Arabian second-tier club Al-Qadsiah have sacked manager Robbie Fowler on Friday (Oct 27), just four months after appointing the former Liverpool striker.

The 48-year-old, the eighth-highest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League with 26 caps for England, was appointed by the Middle East side in June.

Al-Qadsiah are second in the Saudi First Division League and trail leaders Al-Orobah by one point after eight matches.

"The club appreciates the coach's efforts and professionalism during the previous period and wishes him all the success in his professional career," Al-Qadsiah said in a statement.

Fowler has been replaced by former Sevilla and Marseille manager Michel Gonzalez, who also played as a midfielder for Real Madrid and Spain.

Fowler previously managed Thai club Muangthong United, Australia's Brisbane Roar and Indian side East Bengal.

Source: Reuters/gr

