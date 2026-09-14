Saudi Super Cup heads to Kuwait in Gulf expansion drive

Sept 14 : Kuwait will host the Saudi Super Cup for the first time when the four-team competition is staged from December 19 to 23, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) said on Monday.

The tournament will be held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium and feature Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Kholood, with the semi-final draw scheduled for October 14.

A hosting agreement was signed in Riyadh by SAFF president Bader AlReziza and Kuwait Football Association president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, as Saudi football continues to expand the reach of its domestic competitions beyond the kingdom's borders.

"Kuwait's hosting of the Saudi Super Cup represents an important addition to the Gulf sporting landscape," Sheikh Ahmad said, while AlReziza described the move as an opportunity to broaden the tournament's regional footprint, engage a wider audience and enhance its commercial appeal.

Kuwait will become the eighth host in the competition's history, following editions staged in Mecca, Riyadh, Jeddah, Abha, London, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong, reflecting the growing stature of Saudi football and its efforts to strengthen its presence across the Gulf region.

Asian champions Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr on penalties to win the Saudi Super Cup in Hong Kong in August last year.