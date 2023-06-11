Logo
Sport

Saudi's Al-Ettifaq is bidding to appoint Gerrard as coach - Source
11 Jun 2023 06:43PM
Steven Gerrard is considering an offer to become coach of Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, a source familiar with the matter said.

"Al-Ettifaq made an offer to Gerrard. He welcomed the idea, but asked for time to study the offer," the source told Reuters late on Saturday.

The former Liverpool captain, 43, left his role as coach of Aston Villa last October after a run of bad results.

Prior to that, Gerrard led Rangers to the Scottish Premier League title in 2020-2021 season, finishing the season without any defeats.

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh in the top-tier Saudi Pro League last season.

The Saudi league has been in the news after Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo for an enormous sum at the end of last December, and Karim Benzema, the former Real Madrid captain, joined Al-Ittihad last week.

Source: Reuters

