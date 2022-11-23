Logo
Sport

Saudi's Al-Shahrani to undergo surgery and likely out of World Cup
Saudi's Al-Shahrani to undergo surgery and likely out of World Cup

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

23 Nov 2022 08:11PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 08:11PM)
Al-RAYYAN, Qatar : Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Al-Shahrani's World Cup is likely over as he will undergo surgery after sustaining a facial injury during the 2-1 Group C victory over Argentina on Tuesday.

Al-Shahrani fell to the ground after colliding with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in stoppage time and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

"Yasser Al-Shahrani is heading to the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh and will undergo surgery in the coming few hours as per the medical staff's recovery plan," the Saudi Federation said on social media.

Reuters was not able to obtain comment from officials of the Saudi Federation about his participation in the following two group games.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

