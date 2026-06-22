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Savea to captain New Zealand in Nations Championship tests
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Savea to captain New Zealand in Nations Championship tests

Savea to captain New Zealand in Nations Championship tests

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Scotland v New Zealand - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - November 8, 2025 New Zealand's Ardie Savea celebrates after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

22 Jun 2026 09:44AM
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June 22 : New Zealand rugby coach Dave Rennie named Ardie Savea as captain of his first squad which features four uncapped players for the inaugural Nations Championship tests against France, Italy and Ireland.

• Xavier Numia, Anton Segner, Fehi Fineanganofo and Josh Moorby are the potential debutants in the 34-man squad released by New Zealand Rugby on Monday.

• Savea replaces Scott Barrett, who was captain under former coach Scott Robertson. Barrett is unavailable due to injury for the July tests which start against France on July 4.

• Tamaiti Williams, Fabian Holland and Leicester Fainga’anuku were also ruled out due to injuries.

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• "Congratulations also to our new All Blacks captain, Ardie Savea, who we know will do an outstanding job of leading this team on and off-field," Rennie said in a statement. "Ardie is highly respected by his team mates and cares deeply about the black jersey."

• Ruben Love named among three flyhalves with Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett.

Source: Reuters
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