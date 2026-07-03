Savour every Messi moment rather than count down his games, says De Paul

MIAMI, July 2 : Fans should cherish every appearance by Lionel Messi rather than dwell on farewell countdowns, Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul said on Thursday as the World Cup holders prepare for their knockout clash with tournament debutants Cape Verde.

At 39, Messi may well be playing his final tournament in Argentina colours but De Paul, Messi's good friend, dismissed suggestions the team should be bracing for life after their talismanic captain.

In his sixth World Cup, Messi leads the scoring charts with six goals from three games, including a hat-trick in their group opener against Algeria.

"For me, the main thing is to enjoy Leo Messi every single day, just as every Argentinian citizen," De Paul, who earned the nickname "Messi's bodyguard" from fans due to his constant protection of his captain on the pitch, told reporters ahead of Friday's last-32 clash against Cape Verde in Miami.

"Of course, we always value those things more than what we don't have anymore. That's part of life. But we are all enjoying having him around."

De Paul, who joined Messi at Inter Miami from Atletico Madrid last year, also paid tribute to his relationship with his skipper, describing their friendship as one of the most important things in his life.

"It means a lot to be a good friend of Lionel Messi. Friendship is one of the most important things that we all have," De Paul said.

"I consider myself a very lucky man. For being there, sharing moments with him on and off the pitch. And that makes me really proud."

DE PAUL SURPRISED BY CAPE VERDE

De Paul admitted Argentina had expected to face either European champions Spain or Uruguay in the knockout rounds rather than Cape Verde, who surprised many by advancing from Group H in second place.

"When the draw was announced, we realised that we might have to face a (former) World Cup winner, national teams with major players playing in big leagues," De Paul said.

But he also warned against underestimating their African opponents, a sentiment echoed by his coach Lionel Scaloni.

"We're facing a team that played very well during the group stages, they played very well against their opponents," he said.

"I think that we need to be very responsible when it comes to tomorrow's game, because it's a very important match for us."

A regular under Scaloni for nearly eight years, De Paul reflected on the importance of experience in knockout football while also acknowledging that emotions will run high regardless of past tournaments.

"Of course, we've played these knockout matches before, but every game is different," he said.

"Those feelings, those emotions are always very strong and powerful. You never know what impact they might have.

"With experience, you know how to manage them. But at the end of the day, they are emotions and you need to respect them."