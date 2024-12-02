Sawe dazzles on debut to win Valencia marathon, Alemu takes women's race

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe dazzled on his marathon debut as he ran the fifth-fastest time ever to win the Valencia Marathon, while Ethiopia's Megertu Alemu took the women's race.

The 28-year-old Sawe triumphed in two hours two minutes five seconds, crossing the line 33 seconds ahead of Deresa Geleta of Ethiopia, with compatriot Daniel Mateiko rounding out the podium in 2:04:24.

Kelvin Kiptum holds the world record for the fastest marathon with a time of 2:00:35 set in Chicago last year. He is followed by Eliud Kipchoge, Kenenisa Bekele, Sisay Lemma and now Sawe.

"I am so excited and happy to win here. It is a great moment for me," said Sawe, who won the half marathon title at the inaugural World Road Running Championships in Riga last year.

In the women's race Ethiopia's Alemu triumphed with a personal best of 2:16:49.

Ugandan Stella Chesang was second in 2:18:26 and Ethiopian Tiruye Mesfin third in 2:18:35.

Before the race began, a moment of silence was held for the 220 people who lost their lives in the recent floods in the Valencia region.

The organisers pledged to donate 3 euros ($3.17) for every participant who crossed the finishing line, while the 35,000 runners taking part were encouraged to contribute to a flood recovery fund.

($1 = 0.9449 euros)