Scaloni extends contract as Argentina head coach until 2030

Nov 12 : Lionel Scaloni has extended his contract as Argentina head coach until July 2030, the Argentine Football Association said on Thursday.

Scaloni, who guided Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title and two Copa America triumphs, had cast doubt on his future after Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Spain in July, with his deal set to expire in December 2026.

But the Argentine has agreed to new terms with the national side, extending his stay until 2030.

“We are going to officially announce the renewal of Lionel Scaloni's coaching staff for the period from 2027 to 2030 at the helm of the Argentine National Team," AFA president Claudio Tapia told reporters.

"This is a joy for everyone on the AFA executive committee, as well as for all Argentinians."

Argentina face Uruguay in a friendly this weekend before hosting Costa Rica next week.

"I am just as eager and excited as I was on day one, and happy to be able to continue. I'm grateful, and from now on a new process begins,” Scaloni said on his contract extension.

Scaloni earlier this week named his first squad since Lionel Messi's international retirement, calling up 28 players for November friendlies.

Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino, 21, earned his first senior call-up, while River Plate's Gonzalo Montiel and Parma defender Mariano Troilo return to the squad as Scaloni begins shaping the team without its longtime captain.