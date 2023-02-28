Scaloni renews contract with Argentina to 2026

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has extended his contract until 2026, the country's FA said on Monday after he led the team to their World Cup triumph in Qatar last year.

Scaloni, who took Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021, renewed his contract after meeting with AFA president Claudio Tapia in Paris on Monday.

"Claudio Tapia and Lionel Scaloni met to close the extension of the contract as coach of the Senior Selection until 2026," the AFA said in a statement.

Tapia travelled to Paris to attend FIFA's 'The Best' Awards where Scaloni is favourite to win Best Coach of 2022.