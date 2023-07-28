Logo
Scary moment for Colombia when teen striker Caicedo collapses in training
Scary moment for Colombia when teen striker Caicedo collapses in training

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group H - Colombia v South Korea - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 25, 2023 Colombia's Daniela Caracas, Linda Caicedo and Carolina Arias after the match REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo

28 Jul 2023 08:35AM
SYDNEY : Colombia striker Linda Caicedo sent fear through her squad when she clutched her chest and collapsed during a training session on Thursday.

The 18-year-old, who was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, scored in Colombia's 2-0 victory over South Korea on Tuesday.

Caicedo was jogging around the practice pitch before slowing to a stop with a hand on her chest. The Real Madrid striker laid down on the grass as team mates and medical personnel came to her aid.

A Colombian spokesperson downplayed the frightening moment, which was captured by broadcast media in attendance.

"Linda is very tired," a Colombian FA medical staff member told reporters. "What happened was just a symptom of all the stress and physical demands. She is well and all is back to normal."

Caicedo made her debut for Colombia's senior side at age 15 before being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"At the time, I didn't think I could play professionally again because of all the treatments and surgeries I had to go through," she told FIFA.

She scored a brilliant goal in her World Cup debut, racing down the left wing before cutting inside to fire a shot that squirted through the hands of Korean keeper Yoon Young-geul.

Colombia face Germany, 6-0 winners over Morocco, in their second Group H match on Sunday in Sydney.

Source: Reuters

