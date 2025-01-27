Logo
Sport

Schade and Mbeumo score to give Brentford 2-1 win at Palace
Sport

Schade and Mbeumo score to give Brentford 2-1 win at Palace

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brentford - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 26, 2025 Crystal Palace's Romain Esse scores their first goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brentford - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 26, 2025 Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell in action with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brentford - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 26, 2025 Brentford's Kevin Schade reacts with teammates after scoring their second goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brentford - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 26, 2025 Brentford's Ben Mee and Brentford's Nathan Collins celebrate after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brentford - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 26, 2025 Crystal Palace's Romain Esse celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
27 Jan 2025 12:16AM
LONDON : Bryan Mbeumo's retaken penalty and Kevin Schade's headed goal gave Brentford a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday, ending the hosts' five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Mbeumo hit the post with his first attempt but the VAR spotted encroachment from Palace players and awarded a retake. The Cameroonian forward made no mistake this time, sending Dean Henderson the wrong way to put Brentford ahead in the 66th minute.

Schade doubled 11th-placed Brentford's lead in the 80th minute when he leapt to meet Mikkel Damsgaard's lofted cross in the box, clashing heads with Palace defender Chris Richards in the process but still finding the net.

Teenager Romain Esse, who joined Palace from Millwall earlier this month, scored in the 85th minute, just two minutes into his Premier League debut. But 12th-placed Palace were unable to find an equaliser despite a late push.

Source: Reuters

