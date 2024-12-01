Schade lifts Brentford to 4-1 win over Leicester City

BRENTFORD, England :Brentford's Kevin Schade bagged a hat-trick for his first goals of the Premier League season, plus set up a fourth goal, as Thomas Frank's men roared back from a goal down to beat Leicester City 4-1 on Saturday.

Brentford are provisionally seventh in the Premier League table after 13 games, while Leicester, whose new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy watched from the Gtech Community Stadium stands, are a point above the drop zone in 16th.

Facundo Buonanotte put Leicester on the scoreboard against the run of play in the 21st minute partly due to poor Brentford defending, with Jamie Vardy losing his man before his pass to Buonanotte who finished with a low, hard shot to the corner.

But the lead lasted just four minutes to the delight of Brentford fans as Mikkel Damsgaard sent a ball through to Schade who teed up Yoane Wissa with a beautiful pass off the side of his boot, and Wissa tapped in from close range.

Schade put the home side ahead four minutes later when he latched on to a deflected shot from Bryan Mbeumo in a crowded penalty area.

The German bagged his second goal late in first-half injury time when he sprinted on to a through ball from Damsgaard and chipped a left-footed shot over goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and into the far corner.

The 23-year-old completed his hat-trick in the 59th minute when Nathan Collins curled in a ball behind Leicester's defence and Schade finished with a low, powerful shot past Hermansen.

After the final whistle, much of the Leicester squad kept their distance from their angry fans who had travelled to Saturday's game.

Struggling Leicester, who have just two wins this season, named Van Nistelrooy as their new manager on Friday, too late for the Dutchman to take charge on Saturday, leaving coaching duties to interim Ben Dawson.

The Foxes had surprisingly sacked Steve Cooper last weekend and were quick to appoint Van Nistelrooy, who had guided Manchester United to four games unbeaten when he took interim charge after Erik ten Hag was fired last month.