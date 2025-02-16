Logo
Schade's early goal gives Brentford 1-0 win at West Ham
Sport

Schade's early goal gives Brentford 1-0 win at West Ham

Schade's early goal gives Brentford 1-0 win at West Ham

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Brentford - London Stadium, London, Britain - February 15, 2025 West Ham United's Tomas Soucek in action with Brentford's Kevin Schade Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

16 Feb 2025 01:03AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Kevin Schade's early goal gave Brentford a 1-0 win at West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday, after the hosts recovered from a woeful first half but were unable to find an equaliser.

Brentford took the lead inside four minutes after West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola clawed away Schade's shot from behind the line, but the visitors could not find the second goal their dominance deserved.

West Ham boss Graham Potter made a triple change at halftime, introducing on-loan striker Evan Ferguson and he quickly set up Mohammed Kudus, who horribly sliced his effort over the bar from close range.

The home side's momentum after the restart fizzled out and Brentford were relatively comfortable in holding on for a win which kept them 11th in the standings with 34 points from 25 games, while West Ham are 16th with 27 points.

Source: Reuters
