Schade's early goal gives Brentford 1-0 win at West Ham

LONDON : Kevin Schade's early goal gave Brentford a 1-0 win at West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday, after the hosts recovered from a woeful first half but were unable to find an equaliser.

Brentford took the lead inside four minutes after West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola clawed away Schade's shot from behind the line, but the visitors could not find the second goal their dominance deserved.

West Ham boss Graham Potter made a triple change at halftime, introducing on-loan striker Evan Ferguson and he quickly set up Mohammed Kudus, who horribly sliced his effort over the bar from close range.

The home side's momentum after the restart fizzled out and Brentford were relatively comfortable in holding on for a win which kept them 11th in the standings with 34 points from 25 games, while West Ham are 16th with 27 points.