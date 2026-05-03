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Schalke earn Bundesliga promotion with 1-0 win over Duesseldorf
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Schalke earn Bundesliga promotion with 1-0 win over Duesseldorf

Schalke earn Bundesliga promotion with 1-0 win over Duesseldorf
Soccer Football - 2. Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Fortuna Dusseldorf - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - May 2, 2026 Schalke 04 players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Schalke earn Bundesliga promotion with 1-0 win over Duesseldorf
Soccer Football - 2. Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Fortuna Dusseldorf - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - May 2, 2026 Schalke 04 fans REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Schalke earn Bundesliga promotion with 1-0 win over Duesseldorf
Soccer Football - 2. Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Fortuna Dusseldorf - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - May 2, 2026 Schalke 04 fans let off flares in the stands REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Schalke earn Bundesliga promotion with 1-0 win over Duesseldorf
Soccer Football - 2. Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Fortuna Dusseldorf - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - May 2, 2026 Fortuna Dusseldorf's Florian Kastenmeierb in action as he makes a save from Schalke 04's Kenan Karaman REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
03 May 2026 04:42AM
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GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany, May 2 : Schalke 04 battled past Fortuna Duesseldorf 1-0 on Saturday to secure promotion to the Bundesliga after a three-year absence.

The Ruhr valley club, whose average attendance per match in the second division this season was more than 60,000 - bigger than most Bundesliga clubs - will return to top-flight football following their relegation in 2023.

Tens of thousands of fans had marched from the city centre to the stadium earlier in the day, ready to celebrate the team's imminent promotion, with club bosses urging spectators not to charge the pitch at the final whistle in the event of a win.

The team did not let them down, with Schalke captain Kenan Karaman bagging the winner in the 15th minute for his 14th goal of the season, making sure of automatic promotion to the Bundesliga with two matches remaining.

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Fans lit flares and chanted in the stands on the final whistle but they stayed clear of the pitch, allowing players to soak in the celebrations.

Schalke are now in top spot on 67 points, with second-placed Paderborn, on 58, and Hanover 96, on 57, in action on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
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